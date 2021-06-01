iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 914,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

