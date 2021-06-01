iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000.

MUB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

