iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 10.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 68,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

