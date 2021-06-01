iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.