iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.82. 241,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

