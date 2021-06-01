iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

