Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,432 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 262.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 143,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 104,004 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

