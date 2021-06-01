Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $4,933,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Carvana by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average of $265.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,036,005 shares of company stock worth $277,941,055. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

