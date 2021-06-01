Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 155.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.