Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $705,000 in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Davis Select Financial ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

DFNL stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

