Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,317 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $122.28 and a 1-year high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.