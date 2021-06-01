Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

