Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

OLLI opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.