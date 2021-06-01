JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $685,265. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.