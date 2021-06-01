JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -278.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

