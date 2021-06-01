JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 6.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.04. 12,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,346,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKS. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

