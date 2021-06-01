John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.17

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

