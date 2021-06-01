Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% in the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 99.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.