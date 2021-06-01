Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Million

Brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report $1.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $390,000.00 to $1.54 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $61.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,935. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,420 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 8,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

