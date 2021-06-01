JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.67. 342,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Nestlé by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

