Juggernaut (JGN) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004295 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $62.24 million and $4.09 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.01033797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.61 or 0.10018961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092100 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

