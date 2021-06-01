Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.03.

TSE KEL opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1089109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

