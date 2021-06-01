Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 260.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,925 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

