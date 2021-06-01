Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

