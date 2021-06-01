Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $137.61 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $73.43 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07.

