Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.