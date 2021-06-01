Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,575 shares of company stock worth $4,060,591. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

