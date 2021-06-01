Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 2,388 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

