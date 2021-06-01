Keybank National Association OH Sells 180 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $502.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

