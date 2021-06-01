Keybank National Association OH Sells 479 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Catalent were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.