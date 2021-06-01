Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,187 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 91.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roku were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,179 shares of company stock valued at $66,353,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $346.71 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

