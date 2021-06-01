Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.