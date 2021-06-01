Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,771 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.83% of Kforce worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.35. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Insiders sold 145,643 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,882 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.