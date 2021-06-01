Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$21.75 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned a C$21.75 price target by equities research analysts at Laurentian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.47.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.34. The company had a trading volume of 231,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.87 and a 12-month high of C$19.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.20.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

