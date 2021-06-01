Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 112,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,199,414. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.