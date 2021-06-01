Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

KC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,714. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -45.95. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

