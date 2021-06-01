Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY remained flat at $$99.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

