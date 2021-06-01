Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce sales of $37.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $155.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KINS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

