Klimatas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $230.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,349.32 and $230.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

