Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

ETR:KBX opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.88. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

