Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

