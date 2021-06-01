Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,835,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 8,208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

