Krios Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Krios has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $2.56 million and $386.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $906.03 or 0.02506373 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.