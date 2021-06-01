L & S Advisors Inc Sells 23,169 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

