Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lam Research worth $244,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $650.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $266.09 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.