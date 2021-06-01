Lands’ End Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,433 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 225 call options.

LE stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 470,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $979.97 million, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

