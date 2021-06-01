Latham Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Latham Group’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Latham Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Latham Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73.

In related news, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 over the last quarter.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

