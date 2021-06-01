Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LEMIF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.