Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LEMIF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.