Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,761 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 307,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

