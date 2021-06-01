Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,150,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,883 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,783,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

